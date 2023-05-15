Australian TV channel, ABC could face lawsuit and internal investigation over its ‘extremely biased’ coverage of King Charles’ coronation

The ABC will be investigated by its own ombudsman after the broadcaster was deluged with complaints over its ‘extremely biased’ coronation coverage.

The taxpayer-funded broadcaster reportedly received over 1,000 complaints for its ‘disrespectful’ coverage, which focussed heavily on the impact the monarchy and colonisation have had on Aboriginal Australians and people of colour.

The two-hour special, hosted by The Drum’s Julia Baird and news presenter Jeremy Fernandez, featured a discussion panel featuring Q&A host Stan Grant, co-chair of the Australian Republic Movement Craig Foster, Liberal MP and monarchist Julian Leeser, and Wiradjuri and Wailwan woman Teela Reid.

Mr. Foster called for accountability from the Royal family, at one point claiming: ‘At the heart of the wound in this nation is the Crown. And yet the Crown have been above reproach.’

The program was aired at 5pm, just three hours before the Coronation of King Charles III was broadcast in Australia.

While most of…