Bauchi Chief Accountant and his two sons die in road crash

Yakubu Shehu, a Treasury staff at the Bauchi State Treasury Board, attached to the office of the Head of Civil Service, Bauchi (HOCS), and two of his children have been killed in a fatal crash.

The crash occurred along Azare/Sakwaa road in Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday afternoon, May 13, 2023.

A source in Azare told The Nigerian Tribune that the late Yakubu and his two children died on the spot following the crash.

The source said that Yakubu was going to his village to attend a family wedding with his children when his car veered off the road following a tyre bust and rammed into a big tree beside the road.

He added that the victim’s car was almost torn into two equal halves following the impact of the crash.

Father and sons were buried later in the day according to Islamic rites after a funeral prayer held in Sakwa, their village.

Among those in attendance at the funeral prayer was the representative of the Head of Civil Service of…