Don’t allow Emefiele leave Nigeria





Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has kicked against the purported study leave granted to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

It’s been speculated that the President had approved the request of the CBN governor to proceed on study leave.

Reacting to the report, Matawalle said Emefiele does not deserve to go on such leave due to his monetary policy which he described as “a disastrous naira swap policy that subjected Nigerians to untold hardship.”

The Zamfara state Governor who called on Buhari to forfeit the leave to necessitate peaceful transition of power, added that the President should be frowning at any attempt by any person seeking to damage the good job he has done. Matawalle stated that Emefiele must give an account of his tenure before leaving the country.

He said;

“President Buhari and his wife Aisha Buhari have shown good faith and shown they want a seamless orderly, and peaceful transfer of power to the incoming…