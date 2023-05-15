May 29 presidential inauguration remains sacrosanct – IGP





The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has said that the May 29 inauguration date remains sacrosanct while giving out a warning to politicians and political parties.

Giving the warning on Monday, May 15, the police chief said they’ve been working closely with the national intelligence community to stop any incident that will affect the country’s security interests.

He said;

“Following the successful conclusion of the 2023 General elections, it has been observed that some major political actors that the outcome did not favour, have been issuing public threats that are directed at instigating actions to frustrate the Presidential inauguration ceremony on 29th May, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police and the national intelligence community have been closely monitoring the activities of these political elites as well as other elements who have formed themselves into unpatriotic brands whose only fantasy, in recent times, is to subvert our national security…