Prison warders arrested in South Africa for allegedly hooking up with inmates





Two prison warders have been arrested in South Africa on charges relating to corruption for allegedly hooking up with inmates in return for privileges.

According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Zinzi Hani, the two suspects, a warrant officer and a sergeant, were arrested on Monday morning, May 15, 2023.

“The two prison warders were arrested today after their morning parade for engaging in hook-ups with inmates in return for privileges, on charges relating to corruption,” Hani said.

“Their arrest emanates from information received about suspected warders who were receiving money from inmates in January this year.”

Hani said the two, aged 45 and 53, were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption investigation team based in Bellville at the Goodwood Correctional Facility.

She said the crime is alleged to have occurred between March 2020 and 2021.

“This then led to the matter being reported to the Hawks…