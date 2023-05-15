Seun Kuti: We haven’t forgotten how mute you were during the elections concerning the whole threat on the Igbos in lagos





Peter Okoye has replied Lagos police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who on Sunday, May 14, cautioned the singer after he appealed to the police to temper justice with mercy on Seun Kuti who was caught on tape assaulting a police officer on Third mainland bridge.

Peter in a tweet shared on his Twitter handle said what Seun did was wrong but that the authorities should temper justice with mercy. Read here.

Hundeyin in his response to Peter asked him to direct his appeal to the court as the police don’t give justice.

In response, Peter stated that the world still remembers how Hundeyin was silent when the Igbos were threatened. However, Hundeyin, responded saying that if people lose an argument they shift to another one. He asked the singer if he was condoning assault on a police officer.

Read their exchange below…