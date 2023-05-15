Suspend $800m loan to FG





The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the World Bank President, Mr David Malpass, to suspend any disbursement of $800m loan to the Federal Government of Nigeria and ask the incoming administration to provide satisfactory explanations before the loan should be disbursed.

The Federal Government headed by Muhammadu Buhari in April announced its plan to spend the $800 million loan from the World Bank as ‘part of its subsidy palliatives measures’ and, last week, President Buhari requested the Senate’s approval for the World Bank loan.



However, in a new letter dated 13 May 2023 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization urged Mr Malpass to reopen a discussion on the reportedly approved $800m loan with the incoming administration to clarify the details on the rationale and use of the loan because the term of office of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari ends in May 2023.

The letter reads;