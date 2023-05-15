Vice President Osinbajo Highlights Opportunities in Nigerian Animation Industry at Exclusive Screening of Utricle Studios’ “Gammy And The Living Things”





Film House Cinemas at Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos hosted the exclusive screening of the animated musical, “Gammy and the Living Things”. His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN GCON, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

“Gammy and the Living Things” is a family-friendly animation musical that showcases the potential of Africa. The movie combines Nigerian storytelling, music, and art with a Pan-African cast and a global perspective. It features a 13-track album with a hybrid of song remakes by popular Nigerian music superstars from the 80s and 90s, as well as unforgettable original tracks.

The film, which aims to change the narrative of African animation, assembled a cast of over 40 animated characters voiced by some of the best performers in Nigeria and Africa. The talented cast includes Jude “MI” Abaga, Joke Silva, Bimbo Akintola, Segun Arinze, Pete Edochie, John Dumelo (Ghana), Ruby Gyang, Bovi, late Sadiq…