Army rescues another Chibok girl married to Boko Haram bomb expert





The Nigerian Army says its troops have rescued another kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls, Saratu Dauda.

276 girls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok town, Borno.

Many of the girls have since been rescued while some remain in captivity.

The Theatre Commander, North-East Joint Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen Ibrahim Ali, made the resue known while briefing newsmen at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Ali said 25-year-old Saratu was rescued on May 6 by troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade during a clearance operation at Ukuba in Sambisa Forest in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

While handing her over to Zuwaira Gambo, the Borno commissioner for women affairs and social development, on Monday May 15, in Maiduguri, Ali said Dauda was married off to one Abu Yusuf, a Boko Haram improvised explosive devices (IED) expert.

Ali added that the kidnapped victim had three children with her terrorist…