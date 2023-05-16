Bauchi Imam remanded for alleged blasphemy





A Bauchi magistrate court has remanded an Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of Dutsen Tanshi Jumaat mosque, Dr Idris Abdulaziz, in a correctional centre for alleged disturbance and inciting public unrest.

His lawyer, Barrister Umar Hassan said the judge denied him bail and ordered that the defendant should be kept in detention and returned to court on Tuesday, May 16.

Abdulaziz turned himself in to the police following calls for his arrest after a comment he made during a Ramadan sermon was interpreted by some section of scholars to translate to blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.