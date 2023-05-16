Britney Spears hasn’t seen her kids in over a year and they’ve stopped answering texts, new documentary reveals





Grammy award winning singer, Britney Spears hasn’t seen her teenage sons in “well over a year” and they’ve stopped answering her text messages, a new documentary about Spears has revealed.

It comes after her public spat with her kids last year about her erratic behavior on social media.

According to the documentary, the last time the “Toxic” singer saw sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16 was at “the very beginning of 2022” — before her wedding to Sam Asghari.





Spears’ relationship with her sons had been on the rocks for a while before finally coming to a head in August 2022 after Jayden publicly criticized her parenting skills.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden told the Daily Mail at the time.

According to the boy’s father, Kevin Federline, Spears’ decision to always flaunt her nude body online didn’t help matters.