Couple, their only child and 7 others killed in attack by suspected herdsmen in Benue





An attack launched by suspected herdsmen on some communities in Benue state, has left a couple, their only child and seven others dead.

The communities affected in the latest attacks include Akpanta, Ochumeko and Ijaha in Apa Local Government Area, LGA, where three persons were murdered in cold blood; and Ucheen, a border community between Makurdi and Gwer West LGAs where six persons lost their lives.

Vanguard reported that National Chairman of Apa Development Association, Mr Eche Akpoko, who confirmed the attack in Apa LGA explained that the invaders stormed and razed the affected communities at the weekend after killing the victims.

He said;

“Akpanta and Ogwuji villages were burnt down and the attackers killed three people at Ijaha village.”

The Ter Makurdi, Chief Vincent Aule who confirmed the attack in Ucheen said the armed herders killed six persons in the community while another fell and died on seeing the remains of his murdered relatives.

Aule said;

“Yes it…