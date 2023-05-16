Gunmen kill two US Consulate Staff, set their bodies ablaze in Anambra state





Two staff of the United States Consulate in Nigeria were murdered and their bodies set ablaze by unknown gunmen in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State today May 16.

The US consulate staff were in the area for humanitarian work when they were attacked by the assailants who also killed two PMF (Police Mobile Force) operatives.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed this in a statement released. The statement reads