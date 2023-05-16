Nigerian army rewards soldiers with bicycles and cash for good conduct





58 soldiers from various units in Jos, Plateau state, have been rewarded by the head of Division 3 of the Nigerian Army (NA) for good conduct while discharging their duties.

Abdulsalam Bagudu, General Officer Commanding, headquarters 3 division, Jos, the Plateau capital, presented bicycle and cash gifts to the soldiers on Monday, May 15.

Bagudu noted that the initiative is part of his vision to appreciate personnel for their commitment and also motivate others to be hard working.

Ishaku Takwa, media officer of operation safe haven (OPSH), said in a statement; “One after the other, 58 soldiers selected from various units of the Nigerian Army (NA) in Jos filed out to collect their prizes from the general officer commanding (GOC) 3 division and commander operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), major general Abdulsalam Bagudu Ibrahim at headquarters 3 division auditorium Jos.

“Presenting cash gifts and brand new bicycles to the soldiers, General Abdulsalami Bagudu noted the…