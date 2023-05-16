PDP voids suspension of Makarfi by Kaduna ward executives





The suspension of former Kaduna Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi by the Executive Committee of his Tudun Wada Ward in Makarfi Local Government Area, has been voided by the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was reported earlier that the one-time PDP Acting National Chairman was suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

However in a statement by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, it was stated that the purported suspension was inconsistent with provisions of the party’s constitution.

Ologunagba in the statement issued on behalf of PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC), stressed that Makarfi cannot be suspended by ward members because he is a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The statement read;

“The NWC, after a thorough consideration of all the issues raised by the Ward Executive, hereby declares the purported decision and action of the Tudun Wada Ward Executives which borders on issues of discipline, as null and void…