Police declare 17-year-old boy missing in Delta



The Delta State Police Command has declared a 17-year-old boy, Ola Edun Emmanuel, missing.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Tuesday, May 16, said the teenager left home on March 29, 2023, to pick up his matriculation gown at Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Uvwie LGA and hasn’t been seen since then.

The PPRO said all efforts to trace his whereabouts had proved abortive.