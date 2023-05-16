Resident doctors to begin five-day warning strike on Wednesday





The Nigerian Association of resident doctors (NARD) will begin a 5-day warning strike on Wednesday, May 17, following the federal government’s failure to meet its demands.

The decision was taken after the group’s extraordinary national executive council meeting on Monday, May 15.

They alleged that the federal government refused to negotiate with the association or take tangible steps on the “upward review” of the consolidated medical salary structure (CONMESS). They also alleged that the federal government refused to pay the salary arrears of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to resident doctors.

NARD said in its communique;

“NEC observed that despite several engagements by NARD with the government on the need to upwardly review the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) which was last reviewed over ten years ago, Government has neither called NARD to the negotiation table nor taken any tangible step in addressing the issue.

“NEC recalled that there have been previous…