RRS stops man from jumping into Lagos lagoon



Operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command has prevented a 25-year-old street hawker from jumping into a Lagoon.

The hawker, Rabiu Nafiu was restrained from leaping into the Lagoon around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Nafiu, who on sighting the RRS officers approaching him, warned them not to restrain him from jumping.

The officers managed to calm him down before getting him off the edge of the bridge.

He has been transferred to RRS HQ on the instruction of the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.