The policeman Seun Kuti slapped was drunk and he provoked him





Ayo Moses, manager of afrobeats star Seun Kuti has opened up on what allegedly transpired between his artiste and the police officer he slapped on Third Mainland Bridge.

Speaking to Vanguard Potpourri, Moses alleged that the police officer was drunk at the time of the incident and placed Kuti’s family in danger by hitting their car with a police truck. He also accused the police officer of provoking Seun Kuti.

He said;

“On the said day, Seun was driving with his family on the third mainland bridge when he was suddenly hit from behind by a police truck being driven by an officer who was reportedly drunk.

“This act from the officer led Seun’s daughter into a sudden shock, as she was visibly shaken by the hit. So, this made Seun pursue the truck, double-crossed it and forced it to a stop. When the police officer got down from the truck, instead of apologising, he was arguing with Seun, which provoked him to slap the officer. People should realise that men in uniforms…