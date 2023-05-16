‘We split everything 50/50’ – Gabrielle Union speaks on sharing bills with husband Dwyane Wade despite the couple’s collective success and wealth (video)





American actress/activist, Gabrielle Union has revealed she splits the bills with her athlete husband, Dwyane Wade despite the couple’s collective success and wealth.

During a recent interview with Bloomberg, the actress opened up on her anxiety about her finances despite being a multimillionaire and married to one of the top athletes.

‘It’s weird to say I’m head of household, because in this household we split everything 50/50,’ said the Breaking In star, who wed the NBA alum in 2014.

Union said that despite their success, she still remains with her eye on the bottom line, citing their responsibility to others.

‘But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this – there’s always this gorilla on your back – that’s like, “You better work, you better work, you better work -are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat!” she said in the May 8 chat.

