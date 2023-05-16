Win a Brand New Phone and Cash Prizes when you Join the Truth About PalmPay Challenge

I have some interesting news to share with you guys. Have you heard about the ongoing #TheTruthAboutPalmPay challenge? Bring your ears closer if you have not because you have a chance to win some incredible rewards, including a brand new phone and other cash prizes.

Just this weekend I was scrolling and saw a post about the #TheTruthAboutPalmPay challenge and it seemed very interesting to me and I decided to share it with you guys.

Anyone can participate in this campaign and here’s how you can join in on the fun to win a brand new phone, cool cash and other amazing prizes

Step 1: Share a creative post or skit detailing how PalmPay has made your financial life easier. Highlight the benefits you’ve experienced, such as the swift and free transaction speeds, generous discounts and cashbacks, and the convenience of reversing failed transactions within two hours. You can talk about how PalmPay has been a lifesaver, particularly during the cash scarcity era in Nigeria.

Step 2: Tag PalmPay…