A suspected notorious thief was allegedly caught stealing electricity cables from a transformer in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

According to the Adamawa State News Flash reporter in Maiduguri, the suspect had been stealing cables for a long time before he was eventually caught in the early hours of Wednesday,17 May, 2023.

The irate mob who caught him, tied him to the metal frames of the transformer.