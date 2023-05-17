‘It’s abuse of court’, Tinubu opposes live broadcast of election petition proceedings





The President-elect, Bola Tinubu has opposed the application by his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the election petition.

In a response deposited before the Presidential Election Tribunal by his council, Wole Olanipekun, Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, said the application is an “abuse of the processes of this honorable court.”

They asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to dismiss the application, arguing that the relief demanded by the applicants is not such that the court could grant it.