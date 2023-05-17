Labour Party factional leader, Lamidi Apapa, fights over seat in court (video)





A factional leader of Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, was seen fighting over a seat in court today, May 17.

Apapa who has been attempting to take over leadership of the party since the presidential election was concluded, got a favourable court ruling last week pending the determination of the party’s leadership lawsuit by a federal high court.



In court this morning, he was spotted fighting over seats reserved by members of the party.

Eyewitnesses said he was confronting the Director General of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun and others at the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

Watch the video below…