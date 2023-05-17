Lady remanded in Kirikiri prison for assaulting police officer





A lady has been remanded in Kirikiri prison for allegedly assaulting a police officer in Ogombo area of Ajah, Lagos state.

This was revealed by Lagos state police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Tuesday, May 16.

Sharing a picture of a woman grabbing a police officer by the Uniform, Hundeyin tweeted;

“Somewhere in Ogombo yesterday, she assaulted a police officer. She was arraigned today and has been remanded to the Kirikiri correctional facility till June 6 when the case come up again in court.”

This comes after a video went viral over the weekend showing Afro beats singer, Seun Kuti slapping a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.