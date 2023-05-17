Made Kuti shares photo to prove he and his father, Femi Kuti, were in court to support his embattled uncle, Seun Kuti





Afrobeat musician, Made Kuti, has shared a photo to prove he and his father, Femi Kuti, were in court to support his embattled uncle, Seun Kuti, on Tuesday, May 16.

Seun was arraigned before the Yaba Magistrate court after a video of him assaulting a police officer went viral.

Apparently, some Nigerians went on Femi Kuti’s Instagram page to attack him for allegedly ‘’not being there” for Seun during his trying times.

However, Femi’s son, Made, took to his Instagram page to address this allegation.

Posting a photo of him and his father at the court yesterday, he wrote;