NNPP spokesman and chieftain arraigned for allegedly breaking into Ogun party secretariat





The Ogun state police command has arraigned the Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Oladayo Badmus, and a party Chieftain, Olayemi Idowu, before a Magistrate court sitting in Abeokuta for allegedly breaking into the state secretariat of the party.

They were arraigned on Wednesday, May 17, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, malicious Damage and stealing which they pleaded not guilty to.

The prosecutor, ASP Matthew Famuyiwa, told the court that the accused committed the offences sometime on May 12 at Fajol House, car wash in Abeokuta.

He said the defendants conspired between themselves to commit felony by breaking into the party Secretariat. They entered into the office of one Sunday Oginni , the Chairman of New Nigerian People’s Party ( NNPP) in Ogun state.

They were accused of damaging two standing fans, windows, doors , photo portraits and padlock all valued N575,000. It was also alleged that they stole the sum of N7.5 million belonging to the…