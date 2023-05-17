“We stumbled on certain suspicious things in the course of our investigation”





The Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has said that police ransacked Seun Kuti’s house because of alleged discovery of suspicious things.

The Afrobeat musician was arrested and later arraigned for assaulting a policeman on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

Police officers on Tuesday, stormed the Akin Osiyemi residence of the musician, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, for a search and seized his wife’s mobile phone in the process.

Responding to a Twitter user, who condemned the invasion, the PPRO, on Tuesday, May 17, said; “In the course of our investigation, we stumbled on certain suspicious things that needed to be proven/disproved beyond reasonable doubt,”

“We, therefore, applied for and duly got a search warrant from the court, which we have executed. Investigation continues.” the PPRO added.