57 victims get mass burial as death toll rises to 85





The death toll in Tuesday’s attack in Fungzai and Kubwat villages in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State has risen to 85 as search for missing persons continues in the affected communities.

National President, Mwaghavul Development Association, Joseph Gwankat, made this known while speaking to journalists on Wednesday after a security meeting at the palace of the traditional ruler in Mangu.

He added that the search for missing persons is still ongoing in the affected communities.

He lamented the killings and called on security operatives to come to their rescue.

Gwankat, noted that several communities were attacked simultaneously by suspected herdsmen, leading to killings as well as burning of houses and destruction of farmlands in the affected communities.

Protesting women also besieged the palace of the traditional ruler where the security meeting was convened with security chiefs, district heads and government officials led by the Deputy…