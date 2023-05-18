Er0tic model now practicing celibacy reveals why no man deserves to sleep with her





A social media influencer and erotic model who swore not to have sex again after her last breakup, has revealed why she has chosen celibacy, saying ‘no man deserves’ to take her to bed.

Neyleen Ashley, an erotic model, with millions of fans on Instagram and loyal content subscribers on OnlyFans, says she finds real-life sexual encounters to be uninteresting, as the men she meets aren’t interested in real connections.

The 34-year-old, who has 2.5 million followers on Instagram, explained that as a recovering ‘sex addict’, her celibacy journey is also a path to give her inner peace.

She reportedly makes almost $55,000 per month on OnlyFans and says despite having a ‘high sex drive,’ she will not break her vow anytime soon.