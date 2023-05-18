Gunmen kill policeman attached to Delta State Government House

Gunmen have killed a policeman attached to the Counter Terrorising Unit attached to the Delta State Government House, Asaba.

According to the PUNCH, the policeman simply identified as Solomon, among others, were on a mission to River State when they ran into an ambush by unknown gunmen on East-West Road, in Emuoha Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Some members of CTU in Government House went for a mission in Rivers State on Friday, and ran into an ambush by unknown gunmen,” a source said.

“The gunmen shot at their vehicle, they retaliated and unfortunately, Solomon was shot dead while other members of the team escaped.

“It is sad for Solomon to die in the mission. Solomon was among the police team that escaped last February incident when unknown gunmen killed three policemen on the entourage of Governor Okowa.

Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident, said the convoy ran into the gunmen while they were…