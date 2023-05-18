I regret supporting Tambuwal for speaker in 2011





Speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that he regrets participating in the process that produced current Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal as speaker in 2011.

Gbajabiamila who disclosed this during a meeting with reps-elect organised in Abuja on Wednesday, May 17, urged members-elect not to go against the decision of the All Progressives Congress on the zoning formula for the leadership of the house of representatives.

Recall that Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu have been nominated by the ruling party as the preferred candidates for the position of speaker and deputy.

Speaking during the meeting, Gbajabiamila said;

“I stand before you here as a testament to what party loyalty and consistency can do in your life. I have a story to tell and I am sure everybody has one story or the other to tell. My story may not be unique. I came here on the platform of a party.

“We don’t have independent candidacy in Nigeria. It’s not in our…