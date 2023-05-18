Kenyan woman arraigned for damaging her boyfriend’s car and TV over cheating allegations

A Kenyan woman accused of maliciously damaging her boyfriend’s car, by hitting a windscreen, and his television, all valued at Sh235, 605, has been charged to court.

Imelda Mwendwa Kigunda was charged before Kibera Principal Magistrate Renee Kitagwa on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, where she denied the charges.

The court heard that she committed the offence on January 18, 2023, at Gemini Club, Nairobi county, contrary to the law.

All the items belonged to Vincent Alata, who is the complainant in the case.

According to the court papers, the two had heated arguments over some cheating allegations which led to the said offence.

In court, the accused person through her lawyer Brian Mwenda pleaded with the court for a lenient bond term release.

Mwenda told the court that his client was a law-abiding citizen and was not a flight risk.

He told the court to supply her with all the documentary evidence that the prosecutions intended to rely on during the entire trial.

The magistrate…