No law prohibits the use of handcuffs to restrain a suspect





The Nigerian Police Force has said that there is no law prohibiting the force from the use of handcuffs to restrain a suspect, particularly one that has shown acts of violence.

The Head of Chambers of the Nigeria Police, DCP Simon Lough, stated this in a statement released on Thursday, May 18.

Lough released the statement while reacting to claims made by counsel to embattled Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, on Tuesday, May 16, faulting the decision of the police to take the singer’s photos while in handcuff and share them online.

Olumide-Fusika in his statement said that the process was illegal, as it constitutes a violation of the Administration of Criminal Justice law. The lawyer argued that taking Seun’s photos and posting them online violates section 9 of the Lagos State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, which has prohibited any form of parade of criminal suspects in Nigeria in Lagos State.

Lough, however, argued that no law prohibits the police from use of…