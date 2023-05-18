Seun Kuti’s sister, Motunrayo shares video of how they treated police officers that came to search his house after he slapped one of them





Embattled afrobeat star, Seun Kuti’s sister, Motunrayo has shared a video showing how family members treated police officers who came to search the singer’s house after he slapped one of them.

Seun Kuti was spotted at the gate of his house in handcuff as the policemen tried entering. The security operatives were stopped by the singer’s family who insisted on searching them before granting them access to his house.

They had their way and the police officers subsequently entered his apartment to conduct a search. Motonrayo added that they treated the police officers like “zombies”.

Watch the video below……