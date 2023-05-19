Court remands man in Ondo for threatening to kill his mother over her refusal to cook for him





An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 25-year-old hair stylist, Tomisin Odusanya, for allegedly attempting to kill his mother, Mrs. Abbey Lizzy over her refusal to cook for him.

The defendant was also said to have assaulted a police officer on his lawful duty.

The defendant, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunus, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of assault, attempted murder and causing a breach of peace.

The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 13, 2023 at 8:30pm at Third gate Oba- Afunbiowo Estate and at the ‘B’ Division Police Station, Oke-Aro.

Akintimehim said that Tomisin assaulted his mother, Lizzy by biting her all over the body and threatening to kill her.

According to the prosecution, the defendant at ‘B’ Division Police Station also conducted himself in a disorderly and indecent manner when the Divisional Police Officer was conducting cell state.

The defendant was…