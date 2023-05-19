EeZee Conceptz Global Launches ‘Aka Ngozi’ Video by Esther Oji

EeZee Conceptz Global has officially released another soul-lifting sound by the awesomely talented Minister Esther Oji.



The music video is a single gospel track, titled: ‘Aka Ngozi’, a celebration of the grace and mercies of God excellently created and delivered by the grace of God to bless the lives of all music lovers all over the world.



The thrilling music video, which is a sonorous blend of dance and instrumental display, also featured a comic cameo by popular Ghanaian comedian, actor, and TV presenter, Akwasi Boadi, a.k.a Akrobeto.

Click to enjoy full video https://youtu.be/gSdSRUc36YA

According to the anointed singer, the ‘Aka Ngozi’ music video was spiced with a unique production approach adopted by her record label EeZee Conceptz Global. “It’s definitely something unexpected. Crafted with excellence and spirituality. Not the regular approach but exceptionally away from the usual. Trust me…