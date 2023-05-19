



Former UK prime minister, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are expecting their third child together.

Carrier, 35, shared the joyful news in an Instagram post today, where she excitedly revealed the baby is due next month.

‘New team member arriving in just a few weeks,’ she wrote alongside a sweet photo of Wilf, three, and one-year-old Romy.

‘I’ve felt pretty exhausted for much of the last 8 months but we can’t wait to meet this little one.

‘Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming… She soon will!’

The couple already share two children – Wilfred, who was born in April 2020, and Romy, who was born in December 2021.

Mrs Johnson, 35, and Mr Johnson married in May 2021.



