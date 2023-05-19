Governor El-Rufai marks nine companies belonging to former Governor Makarfi for demolition 11 days to end of his tenure





The Right of Occupancy of nine companies belonging to a former Governor, Senator Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi, has been revoked and also marked for demolition by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reported that the notice of revocation and withdrawal of the right of occupancy has been served to the officials of the affected companies.

The official notice of revocation was addressed to the Director of Cane Properties, Plot 11, Murtala Square, Doka, Alhaji Ibrahim Makarfi who responded by saying “Our Lawyers will respond accordingly to the revocation and withdrawal of right of Occupancy of the companies”.

Among the affected properties are five plots in Mogadishu, three plots on Kwato road, and the Doka plot. In separate letters of revocation and withdrawal of right of Occupancy signed by the Registrar of Kaduna Geographical Information Service (KADGIS), Mahmud Aminu said;

“I have been directed to refer to the above Right of Occupancy, and inform you that His…