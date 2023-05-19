Inauguration: If you have no business in security, don’t be near Eagle Square





The Presidential Transition Council has warned unauthorized persons against visiting the Eagle Square on May 29, which is inauguration day of President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno (retd), who is a member of the council, said on Thursday, May 18, that all arrangements for accreditation and issuance of passes and identity documents for security agents had been concluded.

He said;