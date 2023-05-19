Inauguration: If you have no business in security, don’t be near Eagle Square

The Presidential Transition Council has warned unauthorized persons against visiting the Eagle Square on May 29, which is inauguration day of President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice-President-elect Kashim Shettima.
National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno (retd), who is a member of the council, said on Thursday, May 18, that all arrangements for accreditation and issuance of passes and identity documents for security agents had been concluded.
He said;
“My only advice is that if you have no business in security, you need not be near the vicinity of the programme, especially on the Inauguration Day.
“The most important thing I need to convey to you is that we do not envisage anything that will be adverse or negative. So, I urge everybody to be calm and the people who use the social media, please understand this to our visitors, especially those who come from other countries as well. It’s time to learn much more.”
