I’ve f¥cked the biggest stars in Africa and I’m still standing.





South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, has said that women should sleep with whoever they like without fearing judgment from the society.

Bonang said this in an episode of reality TV show, Young, Famous and African. According to her, she has fucked the biggest stars in Africa and she is still standing.

She stated this while dismissing a piece of advice her co-star, Louis, was giving to another co-star on the show, Fantana. Louis was of the opinion that Fantana should focus on her music and not date Tanzanian singer, Diamond Plantnumz, who has six children with multiple including co-star, Zari Hassan.

According to Louis, he wants Fantana to be known for her music and not as Diamond’s side chic or a fling.

However, Bonang didn’t agree with Louis, arguing that men are not the only ones who have checklists.

According to the TV host, she has a list of men she has slept with and walked away from. She adviced Fantana to do whatever she likes and that if she wants to sleep…