Kano police arrest woman who stabbed 8-year-old girl over advice given her husband to marry second wife





It was gathered that Fatima, of Gadon Kaya Quarters, Gwale LGA, committed the heinous act because the girl’s father had been advising her husband to marry a second wife.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Friday, May 19, 2023, said the suspect was arrested at a hideout in Dungulmi village, Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State on May 18.

The PPRO further said the victim is receiving medical treatment at Mallam Aminu Kano Specialist Hospital.

“On 14/05/2023 at about 1840hrs (06:40pm), a distress call was received from a good Samaritan who reported that he heard a loud cry of a girl from an uncompleted building located at Kureken Sani in Kumbotso LGA, Kano State. He was attracted and rushed to the scene where he met a girl in a pool of blood with a sharp knife being stabbed and the knife being stuck in her stomach, in addition to other injuries on other parts of her body,” the statement read. “On receipt of the report, the victim…





Source: Linda Ikeji