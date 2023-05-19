Kelechi Iheanacho set to return from injury after it was feared that striker would miss the rest of the season





Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho has handed Leicester City a huge boost as he is set to return from injury after it was feared that striker would miss the rest of the season.

The Nigerian striker has not played since sustaining a thigh injury in the 1-1 draw at Leeds on April 25, and Leicester have taken only one point from the three games since.

It was initially feared that Iheanacho would miss the rest of the season but the forward’s recovery has gone well and he trained this week.

Leicester might need to win against Newcastle United on Monday to avoid dropping into the Championship if they relegate.

Commenting on the players’ recent form, interim boss Dean Smith said: ‘The players were demoralised by the last couple of results but before that there had been an upturn in performances.

‘The goals we gave away against Fulham and Liverpool were not good enough and we have been working on that.

I don’t need to pay homage to this group of players, who I…