Late hip-hop legend, Tupac Shakur to be honored with a street name in California

Late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur will have a street in Oakland renamed after him, following an ‘unanimous vote by the city council’ on Tuesday, May 16.

The rapper, who first moved to the Bay Area as a teenager, got his first break in 1991 as a member of the group Digital Underground and credited his time in Marin City as the ‘location where he got his game,’ according to legislation, obtained by NBC.

‘A stretch of MacArthur Boulevard by Lake Merritt where Shakur once lived will keep its existing name, but also receive the additional, honorary name of Tupac Shakur Way,’ according to the publication.

The Tupac Shakur Foundation will be covering the costs for ‘commemorative plaques and signs signaling the change.’

He was selected to ‘remind people’ of his ‘contributions to Oakland and celebrate art and culture as a catalyst for societal change.’

Tupac died of gunshot wounds suffered in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting in 1996, at just 25, after paramedics rushed him to the ICU at…