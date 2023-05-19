Security forces rescue two abducted US consulate staff in Anambra





The joint security forces in Anambra state have rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State on May 16.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed this in a statement released this morning May 19.

Recall that unknown gunmen attacked the convoy of the US consulate who were on humanitarian activities on Tuesday May 16. The police stated that a preliminary investigation conducted by the command revealed that five male officials of the USA consulate and four armed Mobile Police were escorted from Lagos on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA. The command said they were travelling in a convoy of two vehicles when they suddenly came under attack by armed men who targeted them with gunfire and set their vehicles ablaze.”

The police gave the names of the US embassy officials who were involved in the attack…