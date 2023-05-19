They use my name to trend anytime they are looking for cheap media relevance





Social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha, has denied claims made by the EFCC that he has been rearrested over N6 billion money laundering charges leveled against him.

EFCC had on Monday, May 15, released a statement claiming Mompha had been re-arrested. The statement from the commission said during a hearing on Mompha’s case on June 10, 2022, it informed the court that Mompha was in possession of another passport aside from the one submitted to the court, as part of his bail conditions, and that he had used same to travel from Ghana to Dubai on April 11, 2022 via Emirates Airlines in violation of the court order. Consequently, Justice DadaMo revoked the N25 million bail variation granted to Mompha and also issued a bench warrant for his arrest over his failure to appear in court. The Commission The EFCC had also declared him wanted. The Commission said since June 16, 2022, Mompha absconded from the trial and that it continued with efforts to secure his arrest and…