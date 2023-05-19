Ukraine’s president Zelensky to make audacious trip to Japan to attend G7 talks in person





War,-time Ukranian President, Volodymyr Zelensky will make an audacious trip halfway around the world to appear in person at the Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, this weekend, a Ukrainian official said, as he tries to win commitments for continued arms and aid from the world’s wealthiest democracies.

Details of Zelensky’s travel have been kept vague and closely guarded for security reasons due to the possibility of a Russian attack on his flight or convoy.

The G7 leaders presently in Hiroshima — including President Biden and his counterparts from Japan, Canada, Britain, France, Germany and Italy will be talking over the next three days about how to hamper Russia’s war effort in Ukraine.

Reports say the G7 will likely discuss sanctions enforcement, whether to provide F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv and the possibility of negotiations over an armistice or peace treaty.

Oleksii Danilov, the head of Ukraine’s national defense council, announced Zelensky’s trip on national…