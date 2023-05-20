23-year-old man arrested in Nasarawa for killing friend and stealing his motorcycle



Operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested a 23-year-old man, Ezra Wadata for allegedly killing his friend, Moses Maidoki, and stealing his motorcycle.

LIB had reported that the suspect stabbed Moses to death in Kubwa area of Abuja and fled to his village in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the arrest in an interview with Daily Trust in Lafia, the state capital, on Friday, May 19, 2023.

According to Nansel, the suspect, who was living with his deceased friend, Moses, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, committed the offence owing to a disagreement that ensued between them.

“However, after two weeks of settling the matter, Ezra killed Moses and locked his corpse inside the house after stealing his motorcycle. After some days, the neighbours in the area were no longer comfortable with the smell coming out of their (Ezra and Moses) house, so they approached the police in Kubwa,…