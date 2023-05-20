Highlights from The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards





The first-ever edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) took place on Wednesday, commemorating the outstanding achievements of distinguished broadcast professionals, stations, and industry icons in various categories. Organized by the Broadcasting Organizations of Nigeria (BON), this prestigious event aimed to recognize and reward excellence in the broadcast media industry. With a lineup of esteemed winners, TNBA showcased the remarkable talent and commitment driving the Nigerian broadcasting landscape.

Arise TV Leads the Way

Arise TV emerged as the top winner of the night, clinching three coveted awards. The station was honored with the Television Station of the Year award and the Best Television Station – News in English Language award. Additionally, Arise TV’s reporter, Ovieteme George, was celebrated as the Reporter of the Year – Television. These accolades solidify Arise TV’s position as a leading force in the industry.

Silverbird Television Shines

Silverbird…