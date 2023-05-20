Inmates crown Seun Kuti ‘General Overseer’ as he leads prayer sessions





Embattled Afrobeat singer and son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Seun Kuti, who is currently being remanded at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos on the orders of Yaba Chief Magistrate Court for assaulting a police officer, has been crowned the ‘General Overseer’ of his cell by the inmates.

Vanguard reports that a copy of the Holy Bible was said to have been handed over to him as an instrument of his office. His appointment as the GO was however not without some drama after the inmates initially rejected him.

In a video that went viral, Seun was seen slapping a police officer on the Third Mainland bridge on May 13, which prompted an order for his arrest by the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba. Seun however submitted himself to the police accompanied by his lawyers on Monday May 15, and was arraigned at a Sabo, Yaba Chief Magistrate Court on Tuesday which ordered his remand.

